A hot weekend on tap with a few storm chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine, but isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast during the afternoon hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 90s for many on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday. An isolated storm could pop up in the hills, but it should be dry for much of the day. Highs Sunday will be in the 90s once again.

Next week is going to be HOT! Monday won’t be bad, compared to the second half of the week, with highs near 90° and sunny skies. Plenty of sunshine continues for the rest of the week as Tuesday will jump into the mid 90s, while Wednesday through Friday are expected to be near 100°.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of rest if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors. Walk your pets early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid exposing their paws to pavement temperatures of 130°+ during the middle of the day. Keep your pets at home, do not leave them in your vehicle if out running errands.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.