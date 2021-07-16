Advertisement

CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients echoed the pandemic is “one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people.”

He says the Biden administration expects cases to increase in the weeks ahead because of spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Four states accounted for 40% of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.

But Zients says there are signs that increased cases are driving more people in those communities to seek vaccination at rates faster than the national average.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Russia hits another record daily virus deaths at 799

— Freedom or folly? UK’s end to mandatory masks sows confusion

— Los Angeles County requires masks indoors in the nation’s largest county.

— Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated, AP learns

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest
Hill City Man Arrested In 8 Year Old Homicide Case
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Black Hills National Forest’s health is raising concern
Meth addiction steadily increases in Rapid City

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 150, costly rebuilding ahead
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC