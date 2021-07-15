Deadwood outgrows its county jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 145 years ago, Gold was discovered in the Black Hills. Soon after Deadwood would gain a reputation for outlaws, gamblers, and gunslingers, all on the hunt for their slice of fortune. While Deadwood has come a long way from its roots, one thing remains the same, the town still needs a place to hold outlaws.

The jail in Deadwood sits above the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, and it has been around since 1974. The Sheriff of Lawrence County, Brian Dean says it’s age has revealed some issues.

“The facility is old, and its infrastructure is failing, and its time, we got a lot of mileage out of our facility, we done our due diligence to serve the taxpayers well,” Dean said.

One major obstacle with the current jail is there is not enough space to hold inmates. “Our facility doesn’t meet common, normal standards, standard with the ACA (American Correctional Association) in terms of square footage per inmate. So, if you were to apply those standards, we would have to reduce our allowable bed space below our present capacity,” Dean said.

The once booming goldmine town is still flourishing today, and Dean says more new people in town is all the more reason for a new jail.

“Our needs are most closely tied to the fact that Lawrence County is a growing county, and what served our county well in the preceding 47 years is no longer up to the challenge,” Dean said.

Deadwood has always been inspired by its past, and Dean hopes he can carry on that same tradition.

“We’re fortunate that our forefathers were very wise in the way they planned this facility back in the 1970′s they applied a very intelligent business model that we hope to duplicate in our new facility,” Dean said.

The new jail will cost taxpayers $2.875 million dollars annually for the next 20 years. and will remain in Deadwood City limits.

