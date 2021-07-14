Advertisement

Cooler Today with a few Thundershowers; Warmer and Drier Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cooler temperatures can be expected today with highs mostly in the 70s. Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely, but no severe weather is expected.

A warmer, drier weather pattern returns Thursday and lasts through next week. There might be just enough moisture for some isolated thunderstorms Friday and Friday night.

Highs Friday through next week will be back into the 90s, with triple digit heat likely next week in northern Wyoming.

