When will downtown Rapid City shine?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“Phase one was completed last year,” said Jesse Rieb, project administrator for the city of Rapid City.

Phase one included replacing the 66 existing intersection lighting fixture heads, replacing block poles on every block, and installing 61 new decorative 30 foot tall poles that will make it easy to hang banners or wreaths throughout the year.

“We’re currently working on phases two and three which is 75% complete, that’ll be done September 1st,” Rieb said.

Phase two adds 3 new inner block poles on every block opposite the existing poles and installing 61 new decorative 16 foot tall poles similar to the larger ones already in place.

Phase three replaces underground vaults and wiring.

“And then we have a phase four that goes from East Boulevard to the School of Mines that will start later in the year,” Rieb said.

Phase four extends the downtown lighting project as part of the “East of Fifth Movement”, which connects the university to the downtown corridor.

“The city and the private development groups have really pushed the project forward and created a new downtown for Rapid City. The lights will not only improve safety but also really open downtown for evening safe navigation and they have done a phenomenal job pulling this project together,” said Jamie Stampe, principal electrical engineer for Skyline Engineering LLC.

The lighting project for Rapid City is meant to illuminate downtown with new LED lighting to create a more inviting and safe environment for everyone.

