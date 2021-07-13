Advertisement

SPEAK Network raises voice for suicide prevention

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Suicide is a local issue and has increased annually for the last 20 years. COVID has had an impact on suicide with every 1 suicide attempt there are approximately 25 people who are contemplating suicide. Isolation and fear resulting from the pandemic has had a big impact on suicidal thoughts and behaviors and many hospitals across the country including Monument health has seen an increase in the demand for behavioral health treatment during the pandemic. suicide has been the second leading cause of death among adolescents second to accidents by a small margin and is a public crisis.

SPEAK is an acronym for Suicide Prevention through personal Empowerment, community Action, and Knowledge development. Their mission statement is “Preventing suicide by combining knowledge with community action to empower persons at risk for suicide to identify options towards wellness.” SPEAK Network was developed with this in mind. They are here to be that support. To bridge the gap between hospitalization and that first visit with their health care provider and long after.

If you are interested in being a part of the Caring Connections Team please contact them through their website at www.speaknetwork.org or message them through Facebook Messenger. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube by searching SPEAK Network.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

Latest News

Paul Larson is the latest performer on Good Morning Black Hills’ Skyline Summer Music Series....
The Singing Cowboy: Paul Larson
Lack of broadband in rural areas causes difficult situations to become dangerous
Poor human judgement is the top cause of wildfires
More visitors in South Dakota could pose risk for more fires