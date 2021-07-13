SPEAK Network raises voice for suicide prevention

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Suicide is a local issue and has increased annually for the last 20 years. COVID has had an impact on suicide with every 1 suicide attempt there are approximately 25 people who are contemplating suicide. Isolation and fear resulting from the pandemic has had a big impact on suicidal thoughts and behaviors and many hospitals across the country including Monument health has seen an increase in the demand for behavioral health treatment during the pandemic. suicide has been the second leading cause of death among adolescents second to accidents by a small margin and is a public crisis.

SPEAK is an acronym for Suicide Prevention through personal Empowerment, community Action, and Knowledge development. Their mission statement is “Preventing suicide by combining knowledge with community action to empower persons at risk for suicide to identify options towards wellness.” SPEAK Network was developed with this in mind. They are here to be that support. To bridge the gap between hospitalization and that first visit with their health care provider and long after.

If you are interested in being a part of the Caring Connections Team please contact them through their website at www.speaknetwork.org or message them through Facebook Messenger. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube by searching SPEAK Network.

