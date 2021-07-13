The Singing Cowboy: Paul Larson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Paul Larson is the latest performer on Good Morning Black Hills’ Skyline Summer Music Series. With his laid back, melodious, docile tones and comfortable guitar, Paul brought to us an original song “Black Hills Gold” which highlights the discovery of the valuable alloy which would drive prospectors to the Black Hills in 1876.

Paul Larson’s Bio:

“Paul acquired many talents before making his home in the sacred Black Hills of South Dakota, just a bit outside the small community of Rochford. He’s spent several years on the road competing in and judging rodeos. He qualified and competed in Charlotte SC at the Worlds finals Rodeo in 1997 in the team roping event. His talent serves him well in South Dakota as many a neighbor call upon him for round ups and brandings. He is also a talented carpenter and takes much pride in custom building. Whether it is a patio or log cabin in the hills or remodeling an 1800 building in Deadwood all are impressed with his artisanship, honesty, and commitment. His history of performing in rodeos and creating with a hammer and nail made following his passion for music a seamless fabric of a cowboy. Known for his baritone voice and cowboy yodel, he was once introduced by an announcer as a man with the voice he’d hire to ride circles around a rangy herd of cows to keep them quiet through the evening.

Paul is grateful to have the opportunity to write and play his music in many places, but likes most to sing with his good friends on the radio, at Gatherings, at The Moonshine Gulch Saloon in Rochford, in Hill City and the area that surrounds him.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.