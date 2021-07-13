Severe storms through the evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will move across Wyoming and into South Dakota through the evening. Isolated large hail will be possible initially as these storms get organized in Wyoming this afternoon, but the storms will congeal and form a line - making damaging wind the primary threat into the evening. Timing of these storms will be between 4-8 p.m. in northeast Wyoming and 7-11 p.m. in South Dakota. Storms may linger a little after the times listed.

Once these storms move out of the area, a few isolated storms could linger after midnight. Little to no severe weather is expected then. Lingering showers and storms are expected through the middle of the day Wednesday, with clearing by the afternoon. A few afternoon storms are possible in the hills. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 70s for the plains and 60s in the higher elevations.

A nice day is on tap for Thursday, with sunny skies and highs right around normal - in the mid 80s. We’re back to near 906 on Friday and through the weekend. Isolated afternoon storms return to the area Friday and Saturday, with a small chance for a storm in the hills on Sunday. Next week is looking pretty dry and hot with sunny skies. Likely going to see plenty of 90s, but we’re watching the potential for our first triple digit of the year in town.

