Is a Covid-19 booster shot necessary?

An Upper Peninsula resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
An Upper Peninsula resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine.(WLUC)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Will a third shot be necessary for Covid-19 vaccinations?

Maybe not.

Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus and lately, manufacturers of the vaccine are pushing to up their two-series shot to three.

Ultimately, public health officials will make the final call on whether the booster shot is necessary, but Dr. Shankar Kurra of Monument Health says both real-world and trial data along with all medical research done this far indicates the third shot isn’t necessary.

”The scientific evidence strongly shows that just two doses are sufficient not only to be safe against the delta variant but also to have long-lasting immunity for several years,” explained Kurra.

Kurra wants to remind everyone even if you’ve been infected in the past, you should still get the shot in order to avoid another surge of Covid-19.

