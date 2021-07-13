Advertisement

The Foundling of Dayr Castle: The Making of a True Warrior

A Bright One Chronicles
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bruce Junek is an author, traveler, and teacher who has written his first fiction fantasy. The book is based off of the travels he has with wife, Tass Thacker, and chronologizes their journey’s as a couple framed with fantasy.

Junek says “When we first began traveling we never dreamed we would someday make our living from our travels. For many years we worked at different jobs, then quit each time we had enough money saved to travel. When we ran out of money we would go back to work.”

While growing up, Bruce loved to read adventure books. Some of his early favorites were Treasure Island, The Black Arrow, Robin Hood, and Swiss Family Robinson. Bruce also liked to read about inventors such as Thomas Edison and the Wright Brothers.

Excerpt from book:

“A prophesied girl on a black stallion, a boy falconer and a Barbarian Prince share destinies with a deadly female warrior/mystic. But not happily ever after.

After the fall of the glorious matriarchal Ambri Empire an infant girl named Tyme mysteriously appears in the stables of a magnificent borderland castle, now part of a Barbarian Kingdom.

She learns to ride Spike, a notorious mountain ibex, is taught the sword by the castle champion, and spiritually mentored by a fearless old herb woman.

Tyme also befriends Jyg, a young boy falconer who climbs the broken remains of the highest castle tower to capture, raise and train a gyrfalcon chick.

And she meets Crown Prince Epohco, a kind and introspective friend who may become something more.

Meanwhile political factions search for the girl of prophecy heralding the return of the Ambri Empire, while others believe she is the Divine Daughter, whose rise to power will bring a new world order.

A coming of age low fantasy adventure series about friendship, belief, sacrifice, love, life and death. Captivating characters in a female predominate culture shaped by mysticism and spiritual awakenings”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

Latest News

Suicide is a local issue. Suicide rates have increased annually for the last 20 years. COVID...
SPEAK Network raises voice for suicide prevention
Cathie Drain is back with a new technique we all might find recognizable but may have been...
Let It Grow: Shearing
Paul Larson is the latest performer on Good Morning Black Hills’ Skyline Summer Music Series....
The Singing Cowboy: Paul Larson
Paul Larson is the latest performer on Good Morning Black Hills’ Skyline Summer Music Series....
Skyline Summer Music Series: Paul Larson Performance