Smoky skies continue & strong/severe storms return Tuesday PM

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will develop across northeast Wyoming and west/southwestern South Dakota after midnight. They will linger into the morning before tapering off. Lows will be in the 60s for many, with 50s in Wyoming and parts of the hills.

Partly cloudy skies settle in after the morning storms move out, but more storms are expected to return Tuesday afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are likely, especially in northeast Wyoming. These storms will gradually weaken as the cross the state line, carrying the threat for severe weather in western South Dakota, but the best chance for damaging winds and hail will be in Montana and Wyoming. Storms will roll into Wyoming around 3-5 p.m. and continue southeast into South Dakota through the evening. By midnight, the storms should be out of the area.

A few showers linger into the day Wednesday, with clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area. Sunshine returns Thursday along with some near normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Friday gets hot again with highs near 90° and we keep those temperatures through the weekend. A few afternoon storms are possible Friday and Saturday.

