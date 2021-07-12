Advertisement

Rapid City Regional Airport saw a spike of travelers in June

The Rapid City Regional Airport saw an increase of June travelers this year than the last two years.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Within the last month, 87 thousand 249 passengers were traveling out and into the airport.

That’s an over 50 percent increase from last year with the factor of the pandemic, and over 6 thousand more people than the airport saw in 2019 June.

Rapid City Regional Airport now offers 25 nonstop routes to 24 different destinations this summer with more to come in the upcoming month.

The airport is saying this year is a rebound from the pandemic.

“June was a great month for us as we look to coming out of the pandemic and working through, our numbers have consistently been increasing coming into summer our busy travel season and now it’s great to see that our June numbers are an all-time record June for us, it’s great to see the recovery going on and this is really what shows for that,” said Patrick Dame, executive director for Rapid City Regional Airport.

He says to remember if you’re traveling in and out of Rapid City Regional airport that masks are still required inside the terminals and on the airplanes until September.

