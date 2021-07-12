Pet of the week, Muschi, is a purr-fect companion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer is the purr-fect time for a new pet.

With all the free time, who wouldn’t want a cuddly new friend like Muschi?

Muschi is a seven-year-old short-haired cat with lots of love to give.

Although he doesn’t like his tummy scratched, and let’s be honest, who does?. Muschi still loves pets around his ears and smooth short-haired coat.

He’s described as a mellow cat in his old age and loves spending his time lounging and exploring indoors.

Muschi would be a great addition to anyone’s home but he also has plenty of friends looking to be adopted, more than 60 in fact.

Plus there’s a feline adoption special going on right now where adoption fees are $75.

