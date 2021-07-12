Advertisement

Pet of the week, Muschi, is a purr-fect companion

Muschi is a seven-year-old short-haired cat with lots of love to give.
Muschi is a seven-year-old short-haired cat with lots of love to give.
Muschi is a seven-year-old short-haired cat with lots of love to give.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer is the purr-fect time for a new pet.

With all the free time, who wouldn’t want a cuddly new friend like Muschi?

Muschi is a seven-year-old short-haired cat with lots of love to give.

Although he doesn’t like his tummy scratched, and let’s be honest, who does?. Muschi still loves pets around his ears and smooth short-haired coat.

He’s described as a mellow cat in his old age and loves spending his time lounging and exploring indoors.

Muschi would be a great addition to anyone’s home but he also has plenty of friends looking to be adopted, more than 60 in fact.

Plus there’s a feline adoption special going on right now where adoption fees are $75.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
More bear sightings in recent years as the population of South Dakota grows
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a woman was riding...
One person killed in motorcycle accident near Nemo

Latest News

Boever’s psychiatric records allowed in fatal crash trial against AG Ravnsborg
Rapid City Regional Airport sees more passengers in June
Post 22 player Cooper Bowman drafted to the big-leagues by the NY Yankees.
A spooky new restaurant concept is sweeping the nation, ghost kitchens.
A spooky new restaurant concept has made its way to the Black Hills