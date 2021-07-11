Advertisement

Small chances of light rain late tonight and tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies will continue throughout the evening. Light rain will affect Sheridan at around 10PM. That light rain will slowly move east and bring scattered light rain for late tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be mild with lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be a warm day with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More bear sightings in recent years as the population of South Dakota grows
According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a woman was riding...
One person killed in motorcycle accident near Nemo
large hail and strong winds are expected
Another potential for severe storms this evening
Critical race theory graphic
South Dakota Educators Association avoids stance on NEA “Critical Race Theory” vote
Water Conservation
Rapid City water, restrictions and conservation efforts have made a splash since 90s

Latest News

Even warmer on Monday
Dry weather for the next couple of days
sunny
Sunnier in the Black Hills this Weekend
large hail and strong winds are expected
Another potential for severe storms this evening
severe
Severe Weather Starts the Weekend