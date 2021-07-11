Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Mexican Mix-Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Is it a dip? A burrito filling? A salad?

All three! Here’s an easy recipe for a Mexican treat with multiple uses.

All you do is combine a 12-oz can of whole kernel corn, drained with a 15 1/2-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained in a bowl. Add a third cup of Italian salad dressing - a “secret ingredient” that really builds flavor. Also add a 16oz jar of medium picante sauce. Mix thoroughly to combine then refrigerate several hours before serving, or use immediately in your burrito recipe!

