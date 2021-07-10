Advertisement

Neutrino Day, behind the screen - interact with science and learn about the stars

Neutrino Day by Sanford Underground Research Facility has been extended to a week.
Neutrino Day by Sanford Underground Research Facility has been extended to a week.(Anderley Penwell)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Science lovers have united in South Dakota as The Sanford Underground Research Facility, or SURF, hosted the first part of Neutrino Day.

It’s an online event that gathers all age groups together to interact, experiment, and hear from leaders in the field.

SURF invites scientific leaders from around the world to speak on the internet platform, Gather Town, where you can make an avatar and make your way around the event virtually.

There are booths all over - housing different kinds of science-like material, and if you near another avatar, you can speak with the person behind the screen directly or even view their live video feed if you so choose

However, for those who aren’t as savvy with the internet, their website, has the full agenda where you can experience it all.

The event isn’t meant for any particular age group, according to the Communications Director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility, Constance Walter, who says, “I think people will really enjoy it. I think especially kids will love it because they get an avatar and they get to wander around and do cool things. You can even go sit by the beach if you want to, Jeff.”

Events tomorrow begin with an introduction at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. with a keynote presentation with Anette S. Lee who will speak about how the scientific view of the stars interacts with the Native American perspective.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a woman was riding...
One person killed in motorcycle accident near Nemo
The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into...
Unexpected visitors come to clean up a presidential mess
Law enforcement looks to the public for assistance in search for missing teen
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Gavel
Carlocito Slim, sentenced to ten years in federal prison after being charged in a Sturgis Rally sex sting

Latest News

Native POP art festival kicks off this weekend
More bear sightings in recent years as the population of South Dakota grows
Water Conservation
Rapid City water, restrictions and conservation efforts have made a splash since 90s
Graves of indigenous children at former Pa. boarding school prompt investigation