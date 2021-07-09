Rapid City water, restrictions and conservation efforts have made a splash since 90s

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s the gist, mandatory water restrictions have been in effect since June 1st, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Why? Well, those are the hottest hours of the day, so a lot of water gets evaporated away rather than put to good use. Also, even numbered households are permitted to water on even numbered days, and the opposite for odd numbered households. Finally, water is forbidden on the 31st day of any month, as it would double up odd days. But, the question is why? Well, we have to turn back the clocks, according to Rapid City Water Superintendent, Jeff Crockett.

“Back in the early 90s Rapid City experienced a major drought as most of the country did. So, over twenty years we’ve done these watering restrictions every summer. We continue to do them, because we want to be good stewards of the environment. We want to have water available when people need it and want it. Our customers have done really well conserving water and doing a great job,” says Crockett.

What does doing a great job look like? Back in the day, people were using about 168 gallons of water per day. Now, “The average Rapid Citian uses about 120 gallons per person, per day on average. So, conservations made a big difference,” says Crockett.

Conservation is something that is always on the radar, citizens can do a lot more to help. If everyone plays a part, it makes a big difference. For example, cutting 168 gallons of usage per person, per day, down to 120 gallons over the last 20 years, that’s nearly 50 gallons. The population of adults in Rapid City is just over 50,000, and 50,000 by 50 is two and half million gallons saved per day.

“The citizen can do a lot of things to conserve even more water. Things like if your toilet is leaking, your faucets leaking, you might want to get it fixed. Because, those are big users of water is a toilet leak or a faucet leak. Using low flow shower heads, low flow toilets, water efficient appliances, all of those things go a long way cumulatively with everybody doing it, it saves a lot of water.” “The citizens of Rapid City have done a great job of conserving water,” says Crockett, “so we appreciate everybody doing their part.”

