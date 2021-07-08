Advertisement

VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police said a man jumped from roof to roof to evade them after he reportedly set at least one church cross on fire.

He’s now in custody.

The man, dressed in only shorts and no shoes, made the harrowing jump from the roof of a church to another nearby roof. He then continued jumping to several different rooftops.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene via air and ground.

As officers approached, at one point, the man straddled what appeared to be a utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop.

He continued to scale the side of another building, dangerously using wires to reach the top of yet another structure.

A witness said the man was throwing his clothes off the top of of the church roof and attempting to push the cross over, but when he couldn’t, he tried to light the cross on fire.

It is unclear if police attempted to communicate with the man early in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into...
Unexpected visitors come to clean up a presidential mess
Statues in Hermosa are vandalized
Two presidential statues in Hermosa vandalized
“This isn’t just simply a criminal justice issue, it’s a community issue.”
Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain...
“Our hope is that this message is reaching a large audience,” a Fourth of July protest called successful
shooting
Standing Together Against Violence - One Rapid City neighborhood is fighting back the old-fashioned way - with a block party

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka walks into Margaret Court Arena...
Naomi Osaka says Michelle Obama, others reached out after stepping away for mental health
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
This Classical Concert Series runs from July 9-24 featuring Grammy award-winning musicians from...
Chamber Music of the Black Hills says “Let the Sunshine In”
Storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa is seen in Camden County, Ga.
Tropical Storm Elsa damage seen in Camden County, Ga.