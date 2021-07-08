Advertisement

Rapid city schools awarded $58 million in COVID stimulus


The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money for the state to almost $400 million.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Education learned this week that more money is headed their way.

The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money to almost $400 million.

Rapid City Area Schools will receive $58 million of the $382 million sent to South Dakota schools through the two stimulus bills passed because of COVID-19. 20% of that money must be used for addressing any learning loss associated with the pandemic.

RCAS Public Information Manager Katy Urban said that plenty of work needs to be done to catch students up.

“We’re going to amp up our summer school and our credit recovery courses,” Urban said. “We’re going to make sure that our mental health supports are amped up and in place. We’re also going to be keeping some of that health assistance we brought on last year because of the pandemic.”

Urban said that the remaining funds are being used for broader activities, such as rebuilding South Middle School and expanding virtual learning.

She said that she’s looking forward to a school year that resembles a normal year.

“Of course, we’re going to take some of those heightened safety precautions because the pandemic is still here,” Urban said. “But we’re looking forward to getting back to normal as much as possible.”

Some of the relief funds are also being used to partner with the Department of Social Services to offer mental health programs to students in rural areas.

