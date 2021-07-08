Advertisement

Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Blue Zoo confirmed in a Facebook post that Cara had been located. The aquarium also posted video footage of the moments the python was pulled from a crawl space.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into...
Unexpected visitors come to clean up a presidential mess
Statues in Hermosa are vandalized
Two presidential statues in Hermosa vandalized
“This isn’t just simply a criminal justice issue, it’s a community issue.”
Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain...
“Our hope is that this message is reaching a large audience,” a Fourth of July protest called successful
shooting
Standing Together Against Violence - One Rapid City neighborhood is fighting back the old-fashioned way - with a block party

Latest News

During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayer mark end to search for Florida condo survivors
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Julian Boyce, 14, gets a hug from his mother, Satrina...
COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide, expose severe inequities
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans