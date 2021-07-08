‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Body camera video captured the harrowing moments when a little girl was saved from her kidnapper by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

“It’s OK,” Officer Jason Burba tells the 6-year-old girl while taking her from the kidnapper’s car. “Come here, it’s OK.”

The video continues with the child crying and asking for her father.

“I want my daddy,” she cries.

Those moments from Saturday were something that Burba said went straight to his heart.

“It was tough,” Burda told WAVE 3 News. “You have kids.”

Burda is a father of four. His sergeant, Joseff Keeling, who also has a young child of his own, said everyone dropped what they were doing to find the little girl.

The men were two of several officers who quickly responded to a 911 call, received shortly after the child was allegedly pulled from her bike by a man. He then drove off with her in his car.

Neighbors gave 911 operators the suspect’s license plate number and the description of his car. Keeling called on his officers to find it, which they did in less than 10 minutes.

“It’s like the world stops,” Burba said. “Like every second feels like hours.”

“It was overwhelming,” Keeling said. “Especially when you hear her crying and asking for her family because she’s so scared. It was definitely a gut check.”

Keeling’s body camera video shows him pulling his patrol car behind the suspect’s and ordering him to get out of the car with his hands raised.

When Burba arrives at the scene, he opens the passenger door and carries the girl out of the car.

“When I approached the vehicle I didn’t know what was going to be behind that door, the tint was so dark,” Burba said.

Both fathers said they felt the panic any parent would feel knowing their child had been kidnapped.

Robby Wildt, 40, was identified as the kidnapping suspect.

According to Wildt’s police statement, he saw the girl playing in the street, circled around the block, and grabbed her from the road. When Wildt said she began crying, he tried to calm her down.

He also told police he realized what he was doing was wrong and tried to bring her back to where he had grabbed her because he was worried he “may hurt her” and “he felt bad for doing what he had done.”

Keeling commended his officers for springing into action and tracking down the suspect.

Both officers said this is a reminder to talk to children about what to do if a stranger approaches and all the tricks they can use to lure a child in.

This time, Keeling said, it was a happy ending while also making a promise.

“If something like this does, unfortunately, happen to you,” he said. “We’re going to be there and make sure you’re unharmed.”

Wildt was charged with kidnapping a minor and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.