Hot Today; Cooler Friday and Saturday with a Better Chance of Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another hot day is expected today with highs well on up into the 90s this afternoon.

Later today into this evening, isolated severe thunderstorms will develop from northwest through central South Dakota. Most of these storms will be north and east of the Black Hills. Any of these storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.

As a frontal boundary and upper level trough settle into the area Friday and Saturday, we can expect cooler temperatures and an increasing chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 80s Friday, some 70s Saturday.

The weather turns hotter and drier again Sunday on into the first of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.