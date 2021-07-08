Dinosaur Park, you might be able to read the plaques soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A staple of Rapid City. It’s been around since 1936, and famlies still flock to the ridge day in and out.

The Reiter’s are exploring Rapid City, “We’re out here on vacation, and I was like, ‘before Mount Rushmore, we’ve got to go to the historic dinosaur park!’

The Reiter’s daughter was happy to come along, “We get to climb on the dinosaurs and it’s super fun,” she said!

The city recognizes this iconic value, according to Melissa Petersen, a Rapid City Landscaper Designer, who says, “It’s definitely a very popular tourist attraction, I think even locals go to it pretty often if they’ve got young kids.”

The means of hoofing it to the top is a bit on the older side.

“Those stairs are very steep,” says Petersen. “They were built back in the 60s, I believe.”

The city has taken notice of the dated access. So, they’re taking a look at it, by dedicating two and a half million dollars out of the Vision Fund to create a more accessible way to the top of Dinosaur Ridge, as well as make necessary renovations.

“We’re actually in the process right now of working with a designer to get a path up to the top of Dinosaur Park,” says Petersen.

However, the stairs aren’t the only part of the park that’s beginning to show some age.

The signs providing details about the dinosaurs range from being in decent shape, to graffitied or seeing better days, to just downright illegible.

“Our main priority is that sidewalk, but then any improvements beyond that. We are looking at signage. We are looking at lighting up there,” says Petersen.

In the end, the scars do add to the essence of the park.

“The sculptures are a little outdated,” says Petersen, “but that’s kind of part of the charm too.”

Officials say that by the end of the year, the city will have a contractor hired to start making the renovations.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.