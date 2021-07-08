Community gathering at Knollwood Apartments in response to two gun related crimes in 30 days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -After a turbulent few weeks one Rapid City neighborhood is coming together to combat recent violence. Last month neighbors and law enforcement marched throughout the area surrounding Knollwood Apartments reacting to shots that were fired at the apartment complex on June 10 where thankfully no one was hurt. But earlier this week gun violence turned deadly. Early on July 5 police responded to another shooting at that same Knollwood Apartment complex in north Rapid City that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Three people Rodney American Horse, Elias Campos, and Jalen Storm were arrested that morning on drug charges and the investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the community is finding ways to come together in these times of crisis, this time in the form of a block party to connect the Knollwood neighborhood with law enforcement and other community resources while allowing neighbors to heal and move forward. The community at large is hoping events like these help bring the community together and shows that people care about those who are living in the area of the Knollwood Apartments.

”It shows that someone cares too often when something like this happens you don’t have time to heel from the last one before something new happens. So it is easy to feel alone that no one cares and you are just here on the northside of Rapid City on an island,” David Brown, Recovery and Wellness Coordinator at I AM Legacy, says

I am Legacy plans to continue to do events like these at various locations around Rapid City including South Middle School, Lakota Homes, and Star Village.

