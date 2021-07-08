Chamber Music of the Black Hills says “Let the Sunshine In”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This Classical Concert Series runs from July 9-24 featuring Grammy award-winning musicians from Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber, and Atlanta Symphony, as well as top professional musicians and educators from across the U.S.

Each concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar. Tickets are $25. Call 605 394-6923.

