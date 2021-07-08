Advertisement

Carlocito Slim, sentenced to ten years in federal prison after being charged in a Sturgis Rally sex sting

Gavel
Gavel(KY3)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 35-year old Carlocito Slim of Arizona is sentenced to ten years in federal prison after being charged in a Sturgis Rally sex sting back in 2017.

He was convicted earlier this year of Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Attempted Enticement of a Minor using the internet.

Court documents say Slim responded to an ad on Craigslist posted by an undercover officer offering sex with a 15-year old girl.

He was arrested when he went to meet the girl after agreeing to pay 200 dollars for an hour with her.

At the time of his sentencing, US District Judge Jeffrey Viken talked about the 12 letters that were sent to the court from Slim’s friends and family vouching for his character, being a role model for his son and having a kind and helpful nature.

Judge Viken said that a mandatory sentence is part of the tragedy for a case like this one, saying that Slim had no previous charges, and that had it been up to him, he wouldn’t have delivered the mandatory 10-year-sentence.

