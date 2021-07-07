Severe Weather and More Heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is indeed some kind of sticky our there isn’t it? The upper-level ridge is still the dominating feature on our map, but the front that is coming across Wyoming right now is being disrupted with some chances for severe weather coming in.

The Storm Prediction Center has our northern hills inked in yellow meaning that there is a slight risk for severe weather today and then the slight threat risk moves to the north for Thursday. So places like Buffalo and Belle Fourche will be under the gun for severe weather.

Many locations mainly in the northern hills could be faced with large hail and damaging winds as the evening progresses. Our dewpoints have been hovering around the 60° mark for most of us today.

Because of the soupy air and shear (the turning of winds with height), we can’t rule out the possibility of isolated supercells through our late afternoon and evening hours tonight and into Thursday afternoon.

We will keep you posted on any and all severe weather.

