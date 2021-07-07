National Chocolate Day, a sweet, sweet day across the nation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a sweet, sweet day across the nation, imploring the people of America to indulge in what has become favorite treat to many.

That’s right, desert’s on the table tonight.

It’s national chocolate day.

Chocolate might not seem like all too much trouble to make.

However, it takes 400 cocoa beans to produce one pound of chocolate, and a tree produces roughly 2,500 beans. So, six pounds of chocolate per tree.

The delicacy is so good, that it was even traded as a form of currency in the Mayan times.

Although it might not still be traded in such a way today, people are still keen to get their hands on a bite for a variety of reasons. Diane Huber, with Chunky Chipmunk at the Alex Johnson Hotel, says that a common reason is in the name of love.

”We have a lot of guys that come in here, they’re in the dog house. They said, well how many would it take me to get out of the dog house. eight-pack, maybe 12 if you really want to be good,” says Huber.

Diane has been working at Chubby Chipmunk for nearly eight years, and has some customers that have been around since the beginning.

She says tour busses full of chocolate lovers often raid the stand, and that a customer of hers comes in regularly with an egg carton eager to fill it up with his favorites.

