Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fires blaze across Rapid City as residents fail to adhere to critical fire rules
shooting
Standing Together Against Violence - One Rapid City neighborhood is fighting back the old-fashioned way - with a block party
RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
RCPD investigates homicide after man found dead in overnight shooting
"LANDBACK" Flag
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
Rapid City shooting leaves 1 person dead

Latest News

Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.
Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal
Former President Donald Trump announces a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and others.
Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Haiti President Killed