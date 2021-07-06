Summer Out Loud: Family Challenge & Food Program return to the YMCA of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Y is taking part in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which is vital to ensuring children have access to the nutrition they need to thrive. The will be offering free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and under and seniors age 60 and up. Meals are served in the YMCA Courtyard, Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7- 8:30am and Lunch is 11:30am-1:00pm.

The Y is offering our Summer Out Loud Challenge. This is a FREE 3-week challenge promoting SUMMER FUN…and enjoying the SOUNDS OF SUMMER while staying active the month of July! SUMMER OUT LOUD encourages all of us to make time for the SOUNDS OF SUMMER while strengthening spirit, mind and body, and having fun. Summer Out Loud Family Challenge sign-ups open now – participants sign up by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222. YMCA Members can come down to the Y and grab their Summer Out Loud Passport. Community Members can take a tour of the YMCA of Rapid City and then pick up their Summer Out Loud Passport.

A creative and fun-filled activity book for you and your family & friends to stay active this summer, spend time together, and celebrate a triumphant return to the outdoors! o Complete the passport and return it to the Membership Desk at the YMCA to submit. You can begin filling out the passport anytime, but the Challenge begins officially on Monday, July 12th and goes through August 4th! o Each week, one family will be drawn to win a FREE Youth Sports Program at the YMCA of Rapid City o Grand prizes include a one-year family membership to the YMCA of Rapid City or a family vacation of your choice at a value of $5,000 (this prize will be part of a national drawing).

Participants will receive 3 text messages each week with challenges, fun content, and ways to stay active.

