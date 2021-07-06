Advertisement

Significant increase in activity for first responders over the Fourth of July weekend

Rapid City Fire department and police department saw a significant increase in service calls during the Fourth of July weekend.
Rapid City Fire department and police department saw a significant increase of service calls during the Fourth of July weekend.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Between July 3rd to the 6th, the Rapid City fire department responded to 220 calls which included 35 fires, 31 grass and vegetation fires, and four dumpster fires.

Last year, they responded to 204 calls for service with 25 fires. During the same time period, the Rapid City Police department saw 1,167 calls for service.

Typically, the Fourth of July weekend is the busiest time of the year for first responders.

“All the guys on shift are highly trained, highly motivated, ready to go at a moments notice. We anticipate call volumes increasing, if we’re anticipating call volumes increasing such as they did over the weekend, we’ll upstaff an extra apparatus and just be prepared,” said Brian Povandra, division chief of fire operations at Rapid City fire department.

Povandra says if people are still lighting off novelty fireworks that are allowed in city limits, be prepared with a water bucket to put them out in order to avoid a fire or a dumpster fire if thrown away improperly.

