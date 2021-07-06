Rain will continue throughout the night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Severe thunderstorms are currently affecting our area. These storms will likely contain gusty winds. There is also a threat for minor hail and local flooding. The tornado threat is very low. These storms will continue to move east/northeast throughout the evening. Thunderstorms activity could last as late as 9:00 PM. Lingering light rain will continue throughout most of the night. Temperatures will be relatively cool with lows dropping into the mid-to-lower 60s.

Tomorrow there is another small chance of rain. We could see some isolated storms around the Black Hills in the early afternoon. Otherwise, we should be dry for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be cooler with highs mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry, but very hot. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s possible.

After another chance of rain on Friday, things look to dry out for the weekend.

