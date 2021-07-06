Advertisement

“Our hope is that this message is reaching a large audience,” a Fourth of July protest called successful

Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain silo in downtown Rapid City to hang up an upside down flag with the word LANDBACK written across it.
Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain silo in downtown Rapid City to hang up an upside down flag with the word LANDBACK written across it.(kota/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -LANDBACK is a movement lead by the NDN Collective organization to reclaim their stolen land and repair the injustices that were built on top of it.

The four climbers, who represent ten different indigenous nations, were a part of the rally that was calling for attention to injustices and brutality that indigenous people are experiencing at the hands of police.

Krystal Two Bulls, LANDBACK campaign director, was one of the climbers and compares her treatment by the RCPD from this weekend to last year’s Keystone protest which she was also arrested at.

She says it was a more respectful treatment this year because of the work that the LANDBACK movement is doing to shine a light on racism and inequality in the state.

“I would say it was successful. Our hopes is that this message is reaching a large audience. We hope that it mobilizes and moves our people to action so that they are empowered and emboldened to take action and organize. And, also our hopes is that it reaches the ears of non-indigenous folks, for them to really understand that there is harm being done,” Two Bulls said.

She says the four climbers’ court hearings are on July 19th or 20th where they’ll learn what the next steps are going to be.

