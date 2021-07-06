Advertisement

Mostly dry for the next 24 hours

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a small chance of some pop-up showers across our area, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tomorrow will also be dry across our area with highs in the lower 90s. There is a chance of some rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Things will move out by Thursday morning. There is another chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

