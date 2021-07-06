Advertisement

Cooler today with a Chance of Thunderstorms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cooler air can be expected today, and additional isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening as another disturbance drops southeast out of Montana. Gusty winds and small hail will accompany the storms later today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer air returns Wednesday and Thursday, with hot 90s widespread across the area Thursday afternoon.

A cold front arrives Thursday night with a few storms, then cooler air returns Friday and Saturday with a lingering chance of isolated thundershowers.

Hot and dry weather returns Sunday and Monday.

