Advertisement

Biden: With rise of variant, reconsider vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyper-local vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
RCPD investigates homicide after man found dead in overnight shooting
"LANDBACK" Flag
4 arrested after hanging “LANDBACK” flag from Omaha Street grain elevator
They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions,...
Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City
Rapid City shooting leaves 1 person dead

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender
From proudly displaying the president's statues downtown to supporting our troops... Rapid City...
Rapid City named most patriotic city in South Dakota
From proudly displaying presidents on street corners to the support of our troops, Rapid City...
“Rapid City is probably one of the most patriotic cities in America.”
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court
Four protesters were arrested on July 4th for trespassing while climbing the Dakota Mills grain...
“Our hope is that this message is reaching a large audience,” a Fourth of July protest called successful