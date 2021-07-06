Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland as Summer Theatre returns to Matthews

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Enjoy summer theatre at the Matthews! Whether you are just passing through the Black Hills or a long-time local, stop by for some whimsical fun with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland! Starting July 12, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays in July at 7:30 pm! This a great family show so make sure to bring your whole crew!

Tickets can be purchase here!

A cash bar serving wine, cold beer, and soda will be available.

Plot

In Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the classic story by Lewis Carroll, audiences will tumble down the rabbit hole and meet a troupe of charmingly madcap characters. This original adaptation is a dream-like journey filled with the simple charm and magic of turn-of-the-century theater. Alice, tired of having nothing to do, follows a frantic white rabbit to Wonderland where everything is out-of-the-way and circumstances never unfold quite as she expects. In a world gone topsy-turvy, Alice grows and shrinks to extremes, receives advice from a cheeky cat, attends a mad tea-party and struggles to keep her head.

Cast

Alice…………………….……………………………………….. Lucy Cole

White Rabbit………………………………………. John Eisenbraun

Queen of Hearts……………………………………..Caroline McVey

Carroll ………………….………………………….. Mitchell Mechaley

(also plays Mad Hatter)

Duckworth………………………………………………..Dwight Myers

(also plays Bill, Duchess, Card Nine)

Lorina……………………………………………….. Danielle Valentine

(also plays Cheshire Cat)

Edith…………………….…………………………….. Bailey Sadowsky

(also plays Caucus Race Animal, Caterpillar Body, Card Five, Dormouse)

Violet………………………………………………….. Tori Schoenherr

(also plays Dodo, Caterpillar Body, Card Seven, March Hare)

Rhoda…………………….…………………………..Brooklyn DeNeui

(also plays Caucus Race Animal, Caterpillar Body, Card Two, Gryphon)

Joan……………………..………………………………. Gretchen Volk

(also plays Caucus Race Animal, Footman, Mock Turtle)

Henrietta……………………………………………..Sharlon K. Mays

(also plays Caucus Race Animal, Caterpillar Head, King of Hearts)

Miss Prickett………………….…………………………… Lisa Junge

(also plays Mouse, Duchess’s Cook, Caterpillar Body, Knave of Hearts)

