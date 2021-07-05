Advertisement

Update, construction on St. Joseph’s Street

Traffic persists.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The traffic off of West Main has cleared up. However, work on the St. Joseph’s side is expected to continue through the end of the summer. Where right now, the lanes narrow down to one beginning on West Street and opening back up at West Boulevard. Between the two streets, access to Saint Joe’s is closed through 11th and 12th streets.

The sidewalk is also closed in areas, where a detour is necessary around West Street.

The project is a part of the multi phase 12th street project installing a storm sewer and new waterlines.

