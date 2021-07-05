Advertisement

Severe weather risk this afternoon and evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This afternoon and evening we are going to see some severe weather across our area. Storms are currently forming out in northeast Wyoming. Those will continue to strengthen throughout the afternoon as they make their way into western South Dakota. Expect storms in Rapid City by 5-6PM. Storms could last as late as 8-9PM, with light rain lasting throughout the night. Expect gusty winds and minor hail with these storms along with localized flooding. Tomorrow we will see a small chance of isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry and hot.

