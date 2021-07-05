Advertisement

RCPD investigates homicide after man found dead in overnight shooting

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in an apartment shooting early Monday morning.
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead after an apparent shooting at an apartment complex with a recent history of gun violence.

On Monday, police responded to a weapons call at 1:28 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue at the Knollwood Townhouses after a caller reported hearing gun shots in the area, according to an RCPD sergeant.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased male and have ruled his death a homicide.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects involved.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the person killed until the victim’s family has been notified.

This is the second shooting to have occurred within 30 days at this apartment complex. The previous incident prompted a community initiative to combat gun violence in the neighborhood.

Police responded to similar complaints in the hours before the shooting that stemmed from firework displays meant to celebrate the Independence Day.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.

