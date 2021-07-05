Advertisement

Rapid City shooting leaves 1 person dead

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting resulting in a death at the Knollwood Townhouses.

Police received a phone call of gunshots around 1:30 in the morning.

They arrived at the scene to see a vehicle race away and pursued the car until they came to a stop.

5 males exited that vehicle.

3 of the men, Rodney American Horse, Elias Campos, and Jalen Storm, were arrested on drug charges.

Back at Knollwood Townhouses, officers located 2 male gunshot victims in a car.

One of the victims has died while the other remains in critical condition.

“There was multiple police cars that pulled up an ambulance, and I saw them take the two bodies out of the car. It’s kind of scary that things like that happen in a place where I live. I live right down the street and my boyfriend lives literally right there,” said Karlie Dvorak who witnessed the police cars pull up to the apartment she was staying at.

The shooting hits even closer to home for Dvorak as the gunshot victim’s hit the back of Dvorak’s car leaving a mark on her bumper.

This shooting is under investigation and comes within 30 days of another shooting at the same apartment complex.

