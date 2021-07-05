Advertisement

Indigenous groups hold demonstration in Rapid City

By Nick Nelson and Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fourth of July holiday was marked in Rapid City Sunday by a demonstration calling for better treatment of Indigenous people by law enforcement.

Demonstrators gathered in Halley Park where several people spoke to the crowd. They addressed what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City institutions, including the Police Department.

Muffie Mousseau, CEO of United Resilience and a speaker at the event, says she and her family have been racially profiled in the community for most of her life.

”Me and my wife came here to walk because of the color of our skin, and because my parent fought this same fight that I’m fighting now,” Mousseau. “The fight of racial profiling, racism and discrimination in this town.”

The protestors then marched to the Pennington County Courthouse as part of the demonstration. Police were on the scene to ensure the march was peaceful.

