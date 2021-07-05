The Hills tourism, asking tourists what brings them here

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City, the City of Presidents, but there’s got to be more to the story than just that.

People continue to travel here from all over the nation.

Like Bob Koligian from California, “We love the west, and Rapid City was sort of the crown jewel.”

The crown Jewel, huh? But, why?

Well, Jimmy Beck from Wilmington, North Carolina, just had one of the best breakfasts he’s ever had, and has an idea.

“I just talked to a couple that was in the restaurant, who’re from here and have been married for seven years, and they treated me as if they’d known me all of my life,” says Jimmy.

All city’s have a different aura and energy, a different vibe. After being accustomed to a certain one for so long, Rapid City’s can come as a relief. Especially to people like Fran Grous from Philadelphia, Pensylvania, who says, “Where we come from everything’s hustle, bustle. Philadelphia is a lot like New York. Not that I’m putting New York down, but we rush too much. Down here, it’s a lot calmer and laid back.”

From the Badlands, to mount Rushmore, to the black hills national forest... there’s a lot to see.

In the end, Bob says, “The greatest thing here, besides the Black Hills and Badlands are the people. The people are so kind and so nice, and so ingratiating”

If these folks were to pitch The Hills to friend’s and family?

“You have to see the monuments at night, it’s just absolutely phenomenal and breathtaking,” says Fran.

We already know from Jimmy’s satisfied morning hunger what he’s going to say.

“Well, I have to say, I did just have one of the best breakfasts I’ve ever had,” says Jimmy.

Bob, the Californian, says the allure could very well be a double edged sword for South Dakotans.

“Leave behind your California misconceptions and embrace the America that, frankly, I grew up with and it was just like this. It’s beautiful in every way. I think it’s bad for South Dakotans,” says Bob, “because Californian’s will all want to move here where people are actually respectful of each other.”

