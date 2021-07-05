A Few Strong Storms Today; Cooler on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A well-defined upper level disturbance will cause thunderstorms to erupt this afternoon and evening in our moist, hot and unstable atmosphere. Hail, high winds and heavy rainfall will accompany the storms. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor activities planned for this afternoon and evening.

A cold front brings a brief break from the heat Tuesday. An isolated thundershower will be possible around the hills Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hotter and dry, before another cold front drops temperatures for Friday and Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible Thursday night and Friday as that front moves through.

Next weekend will be dry and warm.

