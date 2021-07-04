Advertisement

Slight chance of rain this evening, but severe weather expected tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, we’re going to see hot temperatures across the area. There is also a chance of storms later on this evening. Most of the heaviest rainfall will occur north of Rapid City in places like Belle Fourche and Buffalo. Still expect some light rain across the city and the hills. We could still see some light rain scattered across the area throughout the night. Tomorrow, expect thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening across Western South Dakota. Some storms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail being the biggest threat. Tomorrow will be warm but not quite as warm as it was today. After another chance of storms on Tuesday, things will dry out for the rest of the week with very warm temperatures on Thursday.

