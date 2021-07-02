Recreational marijuana supporters prepare ballot initiatives for 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day after medicinal marijuana became legal in South Dakota advocates are now shifting their attention back to recreational.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced Friday that five ballot initiatives have been filed with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council for review.

The group says this is the first step towards qualifying initiatives for the 2022 ballot.

Four of the initiatives are cannabis legalization initiatives that take different approaches to the policy -- only one of them would ultimately advance to the ballot. The fifth initiative would repeal South Dakota’s ballot initiative single subject rule.

“While the single subject rule is a good idea in theory, it can be abused in practice. Depending on the ruling in the Amendment A case, it may be necessary to consider repealing the single subject rule if it presents a long-term impediment to future ballot initiatives in South Dakota,” said Matthew Schweich, Marijuana Policy Project Deputy Director. “We don’t think that politicians should be using lawsuits to repeal the will of the people.”

If Amendment A is fully restored by the South Dakota Supreme Court, then the three sponsors will not advance the initiatives.

The state’s high court is still considering the Amendment A case with marijuana legalization pending that decision.

