Meeting held in Rapid City to discuss affordable military housing

Several construction companies and city and economic officials met with Thune to map out a plan of how everyone can work together to make sure everyone has a place to live.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Affordable housing is an issue that’s brought up a lot in the Black Hills, especially as Ellsworth Air Force Base is about to see new service members with the incoming B-21 bomber.

Sen. John Thune was in town to discuss how enough housing in the Box Elder and Rapid City areas can be built before we see that population growth.

Several construction companies and city and economic officials met with Thune to map out a plan of how everyone can work together to make sure everyone has a place to live.

Thune says this new economic boom will be positive in the long run but says it’s going to take hard work in the next couple of years.

”The long-term payoff will be multiples of what we’re talking about here, and that’s why it’s important to stay focused on the long game, to understand that the decisions we make today are going to have long-term consequences, and it will rebalance out,” Thune said.

Several developers at the meeting called for more affordable housing to go up with the population expansion.

