A hot holiday weekend with a few storms to dodge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The heat continues to bake us over the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s to kick off the weekend for much of the area. Locations in the higher elevations will see upper 80s. Showers and storms will pop up through the afternoon and evening before tapering off Saturday night. Sunday will be hot again with more temperatures in the 90s and 100s. Showers and storms will be possible midday and through the afternoon. Most storms should taper off by sunset, making many firework displays a go!

Temperatures will fall into the 80s Monday and Tuesday, where storms look to be most likely across the area during the afternoon hours. We return to near 90 on Wednesday, with 90s likely to end next week and carry into next weekend. We could see some triple digits late next week and weekend, but it will be something to watch for at the moment.

