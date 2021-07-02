Advertisement

Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot weather is still expected this 4th of July weekend. Highs in the 90s and even low 100s are likely, with the hottest temperatures toward central South Dakota.

We will see a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend, with an uptick in storms likely Monday and Tuesday. It won’t be a washout, but keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

Hot and dry weather returns by the 2nd half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
Health officials say this is a wake-up call to be diligent about personal safety, and above all...
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in the Mt. Rushmore State
RCFD responds to grass fire
RC footage
Business owner catches car part thieves on camera
Medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana nearly legal in South Dakota

Latest News

HOT
Getting hot into the holiday weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Hot as a Firecracker this 4th of July Weekend
HOT
Heating up into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns