Former American Idol contestant returns to Skyline Summer Music Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Aaron Vidal is back and with his soul-stirring, emotionally charged anthems. After a year of Covid-19, cancelled performances, and an overall, downward spiral of performing arts gigs, he comes to the Skyline Summer Music Series with his own song of positivity; “Finding Personal Fulfillment In Time of Fear and Uncertainty”

You can read his biography below.

“Aaron Vidal is a 28-year-old Rapid City native who’s been playing and performing music for most of his life. At the age of 14, he formed a band with some close friends (who had all met through a local children’s choir.) Originally content to lay down the beat as the group’s drummer, Vidal eventually – and reluctantly – assumed the role of lead singer. It was through his work with this band, The Commodities, that Vidal found his voice, and a love for singing and songwriting. The Commodities had a fair amount of success over the next four years – playing gigs at popular bars and festivals all around the Black Hills area, and even recording a self-financed LP.

Shortly after heading off to Augustana college in Sioux Falls, Vidal learned the guitar, to bolster his songwriting efforts. He’s been performing as a solo act since, offering up a wide variety of cover tunes, and emotionally raw original numbers -- several of which were recorded for his 2017 EP ‘ATELOPHOBIA.’

Vidal also achieved brief local notoriety in the summer of 2017 -- when American Idol auditions made their way to Rapid City, and a pair of the show’s producers discovered the young singer performing at a downtown bar. They insisted he audition, and Vidal ended up becoming one of only two vocalists from South Dakota to make it past the initial judging rounds.”

